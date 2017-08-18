Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision with van

An air ambulance was called out to a collision on the A17 this morning (Friday) between a car and motorcycle.

According to police emergency services attended the scene of the crash at East Heckington reported to police at 10.55am this morning which temporarily blocked the road causing serious tailbacks.

A spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 10.49am to a collision involving a motorcycle and van on the A17 near East Heckington.

“The motorcyclist has been taken by ambulance to Boston Pilgrim with serious injuries.”

Lincolnshire Police say the male biker’s injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.