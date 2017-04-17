Multiple vehicle collision on A52 between Sleaford and Grantham

Police have been warning motorists to avoid the A52 between Sleaford and Grantham after a multiple vehicle smash.

The collision is said to have happened around 1.30pm, according to Grantham police on their Twitter feed.

The social media posting warns: “Officers are attending a multiple vehicle road traffic collision on the A52 in the Ropsley area. Road currently blocked. Avoid the area if you can.”

There is no news yet on any possible casualties.

Drivers who may be returning from an Easter Bank Holiday weekend outing are advised to find alternative routes.