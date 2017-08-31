Mum, 26, killed in bypass smash

A family is believed to have been ripped apart after being caught up in a tragic, three-vehicle smash on the A17 at Leadenham on Friday night, as a 26-year-old woman casualty has since died.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed on Sunday morning that the woman passenger in a VW Passat estate involved in the collision had died in the Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham - she is believed to have been travelling in the car with her husband and their daughter.

Emergency Services were called to the Leadenham bypass close to the turn-off for the village on the Newark side, just after 8pm on Friday evening.

According to police, a grey Chrysler Voyager, believed to have been driven by a 30-year-old man was towing a Vauxhall Movana van driven by a 27-year-old man.

These two vehicles were involved in the collision with the silver Volkswagen Passat driven by a 27-year-old man. The woman who has since died is believed to be his wife. A three-year-old, girl believed to be his daughter was also in the car and all three were taken to Queen’s Medical Centre for treatment.

A police spokesman said neither the little girl or her father were thought to have serious injuries.

The crash closed the road for almost 10 hours, before re-opening at about 5.30am on Saturday morning.

A Lincolnshire fire service spokesman said that crews used cutting gear to release the male casualty and administered first aid.

The police spokesman added: “We are renewing our appeal for witnesses.”

Officers are investigating the circumstances of the collision and would like to hear from anyone who was on the A17 at around 8pm and saw any of the vehicles prior to the collision or saw the collision itself, to contact 101 or the witness hotline on 01522 558855.