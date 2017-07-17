Off-duty medics pull over to help injured motorcyclist after crash.

Three off-duty medics pulled up to assist after a motorcyclist came off their bike on the A17 at Kirkby La Thorpe.

The incident was reported just before 1pm on Sunday when the rider was said by police to have suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Four vehicles pulled up on the left-hand side of the A17 to help out including an off-duty St John Ambulance medic and an East Midlands Ambulance Service medic as well as a local GP to help police officers at the scene.