Opportunity to win prizes by jumping on the bus

Catch the Bus Week returns from Monday July 3, to Friday, July 9, and gives passengers the chance to win prizes.

The nationwide event is now in its fifth year, and aims to raise awareness of the benefits of using the bus.

Celebrations in the county are being organised by Lincolnshire County Council in conjunction with Stagecoach, Brylaine, Centrebus, P.C Joaches and the council’s own service, CallConnect.

Golden tickets will be hidden on buses next week, and if passengers find a golden ticket they will win prizes ranging from monthly travel passes to vouchers.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways and transport at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Catch the Bus Week aims to raise the profile of bus travel.

Maria Lyon, community engagement officer for Lincolnshire transport said: “We want to celebrate bus travel and reward those who take journeys on the variety of routes throughout our vast county, and in Catch the Bus Week, passengers literally have a golden opportunity to do so.” For more, visit: www.catchthebus.co.uk