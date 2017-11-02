Overnight road closures on B1189 between Metheringham and Timberland

Roadworks to repair and resurface a stretch of the B1189 between Metheringham and Timberland have started this week and will go on for the next four weeks, according to highways officials.

Resurfacing and reconstruction works to replace worn out carriageway along a length of the B1189 to the B1189/B1191 Station Road junction near Timberland began on Monday and are expected to last for four weeks, subject to weather.

For the duration of the works, the road will be fully closed at night from 7pm to 6am on weekday evenings. No work will be carried out Saturday and Sunday evenings.

Local access will be maintained throughout the works; however, access may be limited depending on where work is taking place. Affected residents will be notified in advance so they can plan accordingly, says the highways authority.

The signed diversion routes for the closure will be via the B1188 to Scopwick; east along the B1191 to the junction of the B1191 and the B1189; and north, back along the B1189.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “As part of these works, we will be resurfacing sections of the B1189, which will involve replacing the road surface that is nearing the end of its serviceable life.

“We will do everything we can to minimise disruption and ask for your continued patience while these works are carried out.”

For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadwork