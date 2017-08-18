Overturned lorry blocks A15 south of Sleaford

Police and fire services were called to an overturned lorry blocking the A15 at Swarby, south of Sleaford this afternoon (Friday).

According to a Lincolnshire police spokesman the incident was reported at 12.42pm and happened at Harts Lodge, Swarby.

“Fuel was leaked but that was dealt with by relevant authorities,” he said.

No injuries were reported and no arrests made.

Lincolnshire Police Special Constables tweeted: “From one RTC to another today this time with @LincsRAPT and @LincsFireRescue . Again fortunately no injuries.”