Plans set to improve train journeys for all

Rail passengers in the Sleaford area can expect to see improvements to their journeys in the near future - with plans for a new franchise holder to take over East Midlands rail.

The Department for Transport (DfT) has begun a consultation on the proposals to take on the franchise currently held by Stagecoach East Midlands Trains until March 4, 2018. It is one of the three firms invited to tender for the new contract, with Arriva Rail East Midlands and First Trenitalia East Midlands Rail also in line for it.

The DfT says the purpose of the consultation is to ‘explain the planned process and timescales for awarding the rail franchise, provide information about the current franchise services and our aims for the new franchise’

They also hope to receive views on all aspects of the rail service so they can ‘ensure the new franchise delivers the best possible railway for passengers, communities and business’.

The consultation has now begun and will run until 11.45pm on October 11.

You can respond to the consultation by emailing EastMidlandsFranchise2017@dft.gsi.gov.uk or by writing to: East Midlands Rail Franchise, Consultation Co-ordinato, Zone 2/21, Department for Transport, Great Minster House, 33 Horseferry Road, London SW1P 4DR.