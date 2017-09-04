Police issue further witness appeal over fatal crash at Haceby

Police are issuing a renewed appeal for witnesses to a fatal crash in which a 47-year-old motorcyclist died.

Collision investigators are keen to speak to the occupants of a light coloured modern styled Nissan Micra that was travelling west on the A52 on Bank Holiday Monday (August 28) at about 5.50pm.

They were travelling in a convoy of traffic near the village of Dembleby (between Osbournby roundabout and Grantham).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman says: “Although not involved in the collision in any way, we believe that the occupants of this car may have witnessed the serious collision between a motorcar and a motorcycle and could hold crucial information to assist with ongoing enquiries.

“If you have any information that would assist please call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and refer to incident 406 of August 28.”

A man has been arrested for leaving the scene of a crash after the male motorcycle rider died from his injuries and a woman was still in hospital last week after the serious collision on the A52 at Haceby on Monday evening at about 5.30pm.

According to police spokesman a white Suzuki motorbike and a black Ford Galaxy were in collision near to the Haceby junction.

The 47-year-old riding the motorbike died as a result of his injuries, and a woman in her 40s was in hospital receiving treatment.

The driver of the Ford Galaxy, a man in his 30s, has since been arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of a crash.