POLICE UPDATE: Five hurt in crash involving ambulance on 999 call and two cars, blocking A607 at Waddington

UPDATE: According to police the injuries are not as serious as first thought after a an ambulance on its way to a 999 call was involved in a three-vehicle collision north of Harmston yesterday (Thursday).

The crash was reported on the A607 at Waddington at the junction with Vanwall Road at about 1pm yesterday afternoon.

According to Lincolnshire Police, an ambulance which was entering Waddington travelling towards Navenby on an emergency call, a silver Vauxhall Vectra saloon and a black Toyota Prius were involved.

A police spokesman said: “The ambulance was displaying emergency blue lights travelling to a patient call. There were no patients on board at the time.

“Four people including the two crew from the ambulance have been taken to Lincoln County Hospital. A passenger from one of the other vehicles has been taken to the Queens Medical Centre (at Nottingham) with serious injuries.”

The A607 road was re-opened to traffic again by 7pm.

An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman told The Standard: “We can confirm that one of our ambulances has been involved in a road traffic collision while travelling on lights and sirens on the way to an emergency in Lincolnshire.

“We will work with Lincolnshire Police to support their investigation of this incident.”

Anyone who was travelling on the A607 towards Waddington and saw the ambulance, or anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call on 101 quoting incident 160.