Sleaford police are warning drivers to take care this morning after a serious cold snap overnight has left treacherously frosty driving conditions.

A chilled foods delivery van was found by officers offi the road on Mill Lane in Billinghay an hour ago after being caught out on the ice.

Sleaford area officers tweeted that it was awaiting a recovery truck, saying: “The road is very slippery and foggy, drive with care.”