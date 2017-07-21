Road works in Sleaford town centre to upgrade power supply

There could be significant traffic disruption in the next couple of weeks while engineers dig up town centre streets upgrade the electricity supply.

Over £170,000 is being spent by the electricity distributor for the region, Western Power Distribution, to improve power supplies in Sleaford.

The company says it is “committed to investing in its network to further improve supply reliability and customer service levels”.

This new initiative is due to start on Saturday July 29 and involves the installation of around 1km of electricity cables in Sleaford town centre to “further improve supply reliability to the town while supporting the new electricity supply to the new Sleaford fire station on East Road”.

The electricity cable installation starts in the Market Place and progresses through Northgate and Westgate up to Electric Station Road. The work is expected to be complete by September 18.

Cable has to be laid in some local roads as there is no room in some footpaths due to other utilities and drains. Therefore, as part of the

work, Northgate will be partially closed on the nights of July 29 and 30 and Westgate will be closed from July 30 for four days.

Robert Ballentine, WPD Projects Team Manager for the area explained: “This investment will help to safeguard electricity supplies for both our existing and future customers in the area for years to come by improving the infrastructure and security of our network.”

He added: “The work is necessary for the town but we do appreciate the inconvenience that our work may cause. Our aim is to keep any disruption to an absolute minimum and we’ve been working with Lincolnshire County Council to achieve this. Diversions and signage will be in place to help local residents and commuters.”