Lincolnshire Police have announced they have closed Little Gate Lane in Potterhanworth, following a serious collision between a car and a pedestrian.

A police spokesman says the incident was reported areound 2.20pm this afternoon (Thursday).

She said: “We have closed the road and expect it will be closed for up to four hours. This is a serious collision.”

Officers are advising motorists to avoid the area.

Air ambulance medics have also been at the scene.