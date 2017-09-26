Serious two lorry crash shuts A17 at Heckington

A serious crash has closed the A17 at Heckington in both directions this morning, Tuesday September 26.

Two lorries are involved in the collision at the junction with the B1394, Sleaford Road.

There are long delays as a result.

Sleafordian Coaches posted: "This may cause a few of our routes coming in and out of that area to be slightly late but we are doing all we can to ensure all disruption will be kept to a minimum. We apoligise for any inconvenience this may cause.

"There is also very heavy traffic on the A17 approaching Holdingham roundabout - This has caused late runnings to our ROUTE F, SLE6 NEWARK B ROUTE and 3497. Please bear with us and we will be with you as soon as possible."