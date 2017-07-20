Single vehicle collision causes disruption on Sleaford A17 bypass

A single vehicle collision has been slowing traffic heading westbound on the A17 Sleaford bypass.

According to witness reports it appears to have involved two cars between A153 and Holdingham roundabout shortly before 8.45am.

One vehicle is a blue Renault Clio.

A police spokesman said there no injuries to occupants.

It was causing slow traffic as one lane was partially blocked.

Emergency services attended to clear the scene.