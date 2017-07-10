Three vehicle collision on A15 at Leasingham

There are reports of a collision on the A15 Lincoln Road at Leasingham this morning causing traffic congestion.

It is unknown at this stage if any of the occupants of the three vehicles involved have been injured.

According AA traffic reports the incident was first reported at 8.18am causing at least one lane of the road to be blocked, slowing traffic

It was also causing problems for traffic in both directions on the A17 where the A15 meets the A17 at Holdingham roundabout.

* More on this as we hear it.