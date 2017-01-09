Town council pledges funding for market place bus shelter

Waiting shoppers may finally get a bus shelter while waiting in Sleaford Market Place after the Town Council agreed in principal to stump up a third of the cost.

At its meeting on December 14, Sleaford Town Council resolved, in principle, to offer financial backing of up to £1,500 towards the cost of a shelter at the Market Place.

According to clerk Kevin Martin, the council would like to be involved in the selection/location of the shelter as it does link in some small way to the council’s submission to North Kesteven District Council about the use of the Market Place generally.

Mr Martin explains he has received several requests from residents regarding the provision of a shelter at that location. At the moment there are a few exposed benches for waiting passengers.

Recognising the site is owned by North Kesteven District Council he made an approach to them. Mr Martin says: “As a town council, we do have powers to provide, contribute to and maintain bus shelters under the Local Government Act 1953.

“The council already maintains five other bus shelters in Sleaford.”

Councillors agreed to offer to pay one third of the cost of a shelter, with the rest potentially being paid by the county and district councils with possible help from grant aid.

NKDC’s economic development manager, Alan Gray had reported to NKDC’s asset management group outlining that such shelters were normally provided by the parish or county councils, but the pavement is narrow, therefore the shelter may need to be on their land and would be a welcome addition for bus users.

Mr Gray believes the shelter could cost between £3,000-5,000.