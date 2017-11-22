Traffic congestion after car ends up on roof on A153 outside Sleaford

There has been traffic congestion on the A153 this afternoon (Wednesday) outside Sleaford after a three vehicle crash where one car ended up on its roof.

The crash is reported by police to have happened at around 2.10pm on the A153 between Papermill Lane and the A17, outside Sleaford Rugby Club.

The location of the crash on the A153. EMN-171121-101208001

According to the AA report traffic is affected in directions.

Police and emergency services have attended the scene, but police say no-one was injured.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible, but the junction, a slip road on and off the A17 Sleaford bypass is usually extremely busy at this time of day.

There have been calls in the past for a new roundabout to be built to relieve the junction opposite the rugby club.