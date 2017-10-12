Traffic delays as A15 partially blocked at Holdingham roundabout due to collision

There are reports of the A15 being partially blocked by a collision at Holdingham roundabout, near Sleaford.

The incident was first reported to emergency services at around 1.23pm on the A15 Lincoln Road near McDonald’s.

According to Lincolnshire Police, a lorry has collided with a car but no injuries have been reported to occupants of either vehicle.

The road is said to be partially blocked with traffic moving slowly around the car.