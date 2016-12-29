Train company takes action

East Midlands Trains has acted upon claims by commuters about the behaviour of some Sleaford school children, reported in The Standard.

A company spokesman said they were now aware of concerns adding: “We have now been in touch with all three local schools in the area regarding the behaviour of their pupils on our stations and trains, and moving forward we will be working with the schools on an educational programme along with the British Transport Police and Network Rail.

“We are pleased with the response from the local schools, who are very happy to work with us.”

They made a general reminder to all passengers to ‘buy a ticket before they board any train’ and that people are able to use the ticket machine at Sleaford station to buy their ticket’.

They added: “Over the coming weeks and months, we will be carrying out additional ticket checks on this line to ensure that all customers are travelling with valid tickets.”