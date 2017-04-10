Two 17-year-old drivers in separate crashes are described as ‘lucky to be alive by police officer on scene

Two 17-year-old drivers were involved in separate single vehicle collisions on country lanes around Sleaford area over the weekend attended by police.

On Friday afternoon, PC Jimmy Conway‏ of Sleaford Police tweeted that he was among officers attending a single vehicle crash on West Cliff near Leasingham, where a small silver coloured car had been in collision with a tree.

On Sunday he followed up saying he had interviewed the uninjured 17-year-old driver involved who was reported for driving offences including only being a provisional licence holder.

“Lucky to be alive,” commented Pc Conway on his Twitter feed.

Any witnesses to this collision should call 101 referring to incident 268 of April 7.

○ On Sunday evening, Pc Conway attended the scene of another single vehicle crash on Church Lane, Kirkby Green, near Scopwick.

No-one was hurt, but Pc Conway said on his Twitter feed it was another 17-year-old driver involved.