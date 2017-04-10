Two 17-year-old drivers in separate crashes are described as ‘lucky to be alive by police officer on scene

Two 17-year-old drivers were involved in separate single vehicle collisions on country lanes around Sleaford area over the weekend attended by police.
On Friday afternoon, PC Jimmy Conway of Sleaford Police tweeted that he was among officers attending a single vehicle crash on West Cliff near Leasingham, where a small silver coloured car had been in collision with a tree.
On Sunday he followed up saying he had interviewed the uninjured 17-year-old driver involved who was reported for driving offences including only being a provisional licence holder.
“Lucky to be alive,” commented Pc Conway on his Twitter feed.
Any witnesses to this collision should call 101 referring to incident 268 of April 7.
○ On Sunday evening, Pc Conway attended the scene of another single vehicle crash on Church Lane, Kirkby Green, near Scopwick.
No-one was hurt, but Pc Conway said on his Twitter feed it was another 17-year-old driver involved.
