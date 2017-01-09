Two car collision with electricity pole blocking road in Ruskington and cutting power to 80 homes

We are getting reports of a two-car crash blocking Fen Road in Ruskington.

According to Lincolnshire Police the incident was reported at 2.50pm and involves two cars in collision with an electricity pole.

A police spokesman said the pole had been damaged in the smash: “We understand that power to approximately 80 homes is down.

“Two people were injured but their injuries are not thought serious or life threatening.”

The cars are in the process of being removed under police supervision and Western Power engineers are on scene to assess the damage to a cable.

The road is closed from just before the kennels,