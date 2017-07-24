Two freed from crashed vehicle - a second driver alleged to be involved fails to stop

Emergency services helped free two peopel trapped in a car after a collision in Harmston last night (Sunday).

The incident was reported at around 6.49pm on Harmston Hill, according to a Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue spokesman and crews from Lincoln and North Hykeham attended, using hydraulic rescue gear to release the occupants of the crashed vehicle.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed they had suffered minor injuries but another vehicle, a grey/silver Vauxhall, said to be involved had failed to stop at the scene at the junction of Station Road and the road to Auborn.

The Vauxhall is said to have headed in the direction of Harmston.

Anyone who saw the vehicle or the collision should call 101, quoting 379 of July 23.