Two vehicle crash blocks A15 between Lincoln and Sleaford

Emergency services were called to a collision on the A15 on Sunday morning which blocked a section of the A15 near Brauncewell.
According to a fire service spokesman, a fire crew from Sleaford was called out at about 5.43am to assist ambulance and police officers making the scene safe after the two-vehicle collision near Brauncewell Church.
The road was blocked between the B1191 turning for Ashby de la Launde and the B1429 Cranwell turning to allow the scene to be cleared.
