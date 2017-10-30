Two vehicle crash blocks A15 between Lincoln and Sleaford

Emergency services were called to a collision on the A15 on Sunday morning which blocked a section of the A15 near Brauncewell.

According to a fire service spokesman, a fire crew from Sleaford was called out at about 5.43am to assist ambulance and police officers making the scene safe after the two-vehicle collision near Brauncewell Church.

The road was blocked between the B1191 turning for Ashby de la Launde and the B1429 Cranwell turning to allow the scene to be cleared.