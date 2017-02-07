UPDATE: A17 now re-opened - Collisions causing hold-ups on the A17

The A17 has been re-opened after being partially blocked by a lorry overturning at Kirkby La Thorpe this morning (Tuesday).

According to Lincolnshire Police, the lorry crash happened in the eastbound lane and the vehicle ended up in a field, with attending emergency services blocking the road at around 7.36am near the junction with Mount Lane.

The lorry driver - a man in his 50’s – sustained minor injuries.

Lincolnshire Police say the road is now re-opened and clear.

The road had been initially fully closed at Holdingham, causing slow traffic queues and long delays at the roundabout.

Lincolnshire Police were advising motorists to seek alternative routes.

Sleafordian Coaches announced to travellers on their Facebook page: “We have be made aware that traffic is now being allowed to travel eastbound on the A17. Sorry for any inconvenience caused this morning.”

They had informed passengers that routes to Rauceby, Folkingham and Pointon and to Branston were running 20 minutes late due to the two collisions, slowing down their buses coming from the depot just off the A17 Sleaford bypass.

A broken down car at Dunsby Hollow on the A15 at Leasingham added to the traffic chaos and was cleared from the road 15 minutes ago.