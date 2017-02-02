UPDATE: Clean-up almost complete after skip lorry sheds load of pig guts closing A52 in both directions

The A52 between Threekingham and Donington is due to re-open imminently after a skip lorry shed its load of pig guts last night (Wednesday) requiring an environmental clean-up operation.

The incident was reported last night at 10.48pm, according to Lincolnshire Police, when the grisly skip fell off the lorry a mile east of the turn off for Swaton.

The skip contained 10 tonnes of pig remains which spilled onto the road.

The driver was said to have been uninjured.

The road was closed between Threekingham and Donington and police asked motorists to avoid the area.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Recovery and clean up has been arranged and the road reopening is imminent.”

The road has remained closed this morning until the skip lorry is recovered and any environmental aspects have been addressed.

Pete Stark, Duty Incident Manager at the Environment Agency, said they were informed last night about the incident.

He said: “We’re liaising with the police to help reduce the risk of contamination of the Swaton Eau River. The clean-up was due to start earlier this morning by specialist recovery contractors.

“We will continue to monitor the situation to minimise any knock-on environmental impacts. We’ll be checking nearby watercourses later today to determine whether any pollution has occurred and will then take further action if necessary.

“Anyone with concerns or who may have information about a suspected pollution incident should please contact our 24 hour incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”

○ Responsibility to dispose of such carcasses falls to either the land owner, local authority or other responsible parties.