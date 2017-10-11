UPDATE: Man killed in head-on crash on A15 - road remains closed

One man has died in a head-on crash on the A15 in Lincolnshire.

Two vehicles, a blue Audi and a green MG have been involved in a collision on the A15 at Rippingale

The blue Audi was travelling towards Bourne and the green MG was travelling towards Sleaford.

The three occupants of the blue Audi were not seriously injured.

The road remains closed and traffic is busy in the area due to diverting traffic following an earlier collision on the A1.

Police have asked for the patience of road users while we investigate this second tragic crash.

Officers hope to have the A15 opened as soon as possible and await recovery of the vehicles. They estimate the A15 should be re-opened by 7.30pm.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses who saw either vehicle prior to the collision or the collision itself to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.