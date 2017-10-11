‘Very serious’ crash closes A15 at Osbournby

A crash, described by police as ‘very serious’ has closed the A15 in Lincolnshire this afternoon, Wednesday October 11.

The A15 at Rippingale is currently closed due to a very serious collision that happened at 2pm.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service ‏confirmed that crews from Bourne, Billingborough and Sleaford attended the scene at Rippingale where two cars had been in collision. Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to release casualties.

Diversions have been put in place at Osbournby.

Traffic is very heavy in the area and has been all day due to the closure of the A1 following a fatal collision this morning.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.