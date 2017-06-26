VIDEO: Flying Scotsman steams through Sleaford area

Lots of people positioned themselves at points along the line to catch a glimpse of the historic Flying Scotsman as it steamed through the Sleaford area on Saturday.

Due to having to fit into available slots in between regular services, the timings were moved to later than originally billed but still many managed to see the impressive sight of the loco and a full train of carriages whisk through stations at Metheringham and Ruskington, skirt the east of Sleaford and on through Burton Pedwardine and Helpringham as it pulled The Scarborough Flyer charter train on its way to London Kings Cross, an excursion organised by The Railway Touring Company of Kings Lynn.

The train is set off from Scarborough, picking up passengers at York (where the loco is based in the National Railway Museum), Doncaster (where it was built) and Lincoln on its outward journey. After heading through Sleaford and Spalding it rejoined the East Coast Mainline at Peterborough, on to London

After an afternoon break, the train returned to Scarborough on the same route, but with more modern diesel traction.

Lots of interested onlookers and rail enthusiasts positioned themselves wherever possible to get a view, photo of video of the steam engine on its route.