Woman driver, 61, dies following collision on A15 Sleaford bypass over two weeks ago

Police have announced a 61-year-old woman injured in a collision on the A15 Sleaford bypass last month has died in hospital.

According to a statement from Lincolnshire Police issued this afternoon (Friday) the woman, from Bourne, was the driver of a Nissan Micra

that was in collision with a Kia Sorento towing a caravan. She had been taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham with serious injuries.

A couple from Leicestershire, who were in the Kia, were treated at Lincoln County hospital for less serious injuries.

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to the crash reported at 2.15pm on Wednesday, March 22, which caused the road to be closed between Holdingham roundabout and the roundabout junction at Grantham Road until 7pm.

The crash happened close to the bridge over the Sleaford to Grantham railway line.

Any witnesses to the collision who have not yet spoken to police are asked to call 101.