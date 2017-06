A woman driver escaped unhurt after her car flipped onto its roof in a crash on a road near a Sleaford area village.

The single vehicle crash happened just after 6pm yesterday (Wednesday) on the A15 just south of Folkingham near the water tower.

The woman’s red Kia Picanto rolled onto its roof, blocking the road, reported at 6.16pm to emergency services who attended the scene, checking her over and oversaw the road being cleared.