Woman killed and two seriously injured in crash on A17 near Sleaford

A woman has died and two others seriously injured in a collision on the A17 near Asgarby.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 7.45pm on Friday October 13 following the collision between a black Ford Focus and a silver Peugeot 307.

The driver of the Peugeot, a local woman in her 40s, sadly died. The driver and passenger from the Focus, who are from North Lincolnshire, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road reopened around 1am on Saturday morning.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not already spoken to officers at the scene, or who saw either the silver Peugeot or black Focus on the A17 prior to the incident, is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 438 of 13th October.