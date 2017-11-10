Tributes paud as former Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Tony Worth dies aged 77

North Kesteven District Council Leader Richard Wright has paid tribute to former Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Tony Worth, who passed away yesterday (Thursday) after a short battle with cancer, aged 77.

Mr Worth, a farmer from from Holbeach Hurn, was a great friend of North Kesteven, and a strong advocate for Lincolnshire over many years, according to the council.

He was the driving force behind the development of the International Bomber Command Centre, as its chairman, and his passion and commitment encouraged tremendous backing for the project locally and nationally.

Coun Wright said: “We are saddened to hear of Tony’s passing and send our condolences to his family and friends.

“The work he did to get the International Bomber Command Centre off the ground cannot be underestimated, ensuring the heroic efforts of the Bomber Command is remembered for generations to come.

“He will be terribly missed by us all. North Kesteven and Lincolnshire have lost a true friend.”

A statement from the International Bomber Command Centre issued this morning reads:

“It is with immeasurable sadness that we have to announce the death of International Bomber Command Centre Chairman, Tony Worth CVO, after a brief battle with cancer.

“Tony was the creator and driving force behind the project which is being built to ensure that the story of Bomber Command can be preserved and told for future generations, and that the service and sacrifice of those who lost their lives can be honoured. Closely bound with this concept was his desire to tell of Lincolnshire’s contribution to the outcome of the Second World War.

“Tony had a passion for the county and spent much of his life serving the people and institutions based here. From working on various boards looking at protecting the area from flooding, to chairing the Cathedral Chapter, being a Governor of the University of Lincoln to serving as County President of the Royal British Legion. He also served as the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire for nearly a decade having previously been the High Sheriff and Deputy Lieutenant which lead to him being awarded a personal honour from Her Majesty the Queen.

“He was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by Lincolnshire Business in recognition of the enormous contribution he has made to the county.

“He will be sorely missed by the many people whose lives he has touched. The team at the IBCC are more determined than ever to ensure that the project creates a lasting and fitting legacy and that Tony’s traits of determination, energy, passion and enthusiasm, sprinkled with great humour, live on in all they do.”