Twinning association hosts overseas party

After two successful visits to Sleaford’s twin towns of Fredersdorf-Vogelsdorf, in Germany, and Marquette-lez-Lille, in France, it was the turn of Sleaford to play host to its continental counterparts.

The latest twinning saw guests enjoy a wide range of activities.

These included the Sleaford Heritage Trail, a visit to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue’s facility at Waddington, where they received a demonstration of how the service’s rescue dogs have helped in the aftermath of natural disasters around the world and a tour of Thorpe Camp Visitor Centre, in Tattershall Thorpe, one-time home to Second World War Dambusters.

An evening dinner with a ceilidh band saw presentations made.

Sheila Wheeldon, the driving force behind the Sleaford and District Twinning Association, was admitted into the order of the Confrérie by the town of Marquette-lez-Lille; while Mayor of Sleaford Jan Mathieson was awarded the Médailles d’Honneur in recognition of her work as mayor and prior efforts to promote the links between the Sleaford and Marquette-lez-Lille.

Preparations are already underway for next year’s twinning trips.

Details are: Marquette-lez-Lille, May 10-13, at a cost of £130 for adults or £70 for children under 16; Fredersdorf-Vogelsdorf, August 23-26, at a cost of £140 for adults or £70 for children. Price covers all transport costs.

For more information, send a message including your email address to the Sleaford and District Twinning Association Facebook page or email Sheila Wheeldon on sheila@plwheeldon.plus.com or contact Barbara Thomas on 01529 415105 or at Thomassoyka@aol.com