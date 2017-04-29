Two-day event to bring back the 1940s

The sights and sounds of the 1940s are set to be brought back into the present day near Sleaford this Bank Holiday Weekend.

The Friends of Metheringham Airfield hold its Wartime Weekend at the Metheringham Airfield Visitor Centre, on Westmoor Farm, at Martin Moor, on Sunday, April 30, and Monday, May 1, from 10am to 5pm.

Visitors can expect all the usual entertainments, including Jet Provost engine runs, craft stalls, 1940s exhibits, military vehicles and cockpits, classic cars, and a prize draw.

The museum and shop will be open and there will also be airfield bus tours.

A flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight has been requested for both days.

Entry is priced at £6 or £2 for under 16s.

There will also be a free quiz and pub night at the centre on Sunday, April 30, from 7pm, featuring 1940s singer and trumpeter Ricky Hunter.

For more information or to contact the group visit www.metheringhamairfield.co.uk, www.facebook.com/ MetheringhamAirfield VisitorCenter, or on Twitter under @RafMetheringham