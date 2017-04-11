Two honours for Sleaford area branches in Co-op awards scheme

A staff member at a Billinghay food store and the team at Ruskington Post Office have been honoured for their hard work.

Supervisor and community liaison representative Stephanie May, 26, won the Community Liaison Representative of the Year award at Lincolnshire Co-op’s Celebrating Success event last month.

The event is held to recognise training achievements and great customer service in the business.

Each Lincolnshire Co-op store has a community liaison representative who is responsible for liaising with local groups and schools.

Stephanie was singled out for her passion for the community and her leadership, by using inspirational quotes to motivate colleagues.

Of her award, Stephanie said: “This is completely unexpected, it’s so lovely to be recognised for a doing a job that I love.”

Another award-winner was Ruskington Post Office, which won Post Office of the Year helped by good mystery shopper feedback.

Counter clerk Paula Coggan, 27, said: “The post office is a big part of Ruskington, I think a lot of people come in for a chat as well.”

Lincolnshire Co-op’s head of people and performance Heather Lee said: “We couldn’t be prouder of our colleagues and their achievements.”