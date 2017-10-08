Two thousand charity glasses

An opticians in Sleaford has seen 2,000 unwanted glasses handed in to their store for charity - helping towards their 2017 target of 5,000.

The team at Specsavers on Southgate has been busy collecting old and unwanted specs from customers in store throughout the year to be donated to international charity, Vision Aid Overseas (VAO). It is now making a further appeal to locals to donate their old specs to the cause.

Store director Bijal Ladva said: “This year we’d love to achieve our donation of 5,000 pairs, so we’re asking people to hand in their unwanted specs to enable us to hit our target. The work that VAO does is so important for those in developing countries who are affected by poor vision and this is a small way in which we can help. The donated specs are recycled to generate income to support overseas programmes.

“Through the generosity of our customers and members of the public, we’ve sent off another 500 pairs this month, but we still have a way to go. We’d like to encourage anyone with old specs lying around to hand them in to a member of staff in store.”

Vision Aid Overseas is a UK based organisation that works in several African countries. The charity, founded in 1985, provides eye tests and glasses to those who need them, and aims to help those living in poverty who have little or no access to eyecare.

l For more details call 01529 411 160, or go online to www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/sleaford