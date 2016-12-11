UB mad to miss this festival!

Tickets are on sale for the popular Newark Festival, which returns in 2017.

The three-day festival takes place at Riverside Park, in Newark, with music, food and fun on Friday, June 16, Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18 next year.

The line up includes UB40 featuring Ali Campbell. Astro and Mickey Virtue joined by Level 42 and The Original Wailers.

Ali Campbell of UB40 said: “We cannot wait to headline Newark Festival 2017 and celebrate the festival’s sixth year.

“We are really excited to perform at a festival we’ve heard so much about.”

On the Friday night, Riverside rocks returns with tribute acts to well loved bands such as Oasis, Kasabian and Snow Patrol.

On Saturday, there will be music from UB40, Level 42, Mark King and The Original Wailers with more acts to be announced in the follow up to the festival.

The Free Family Fun Day will bring the festival to a close on Sunday.

Coun David Lloyd, leader of Newark Town Council said: “I am delighted that the Newark Festival with LGH Live will be staged for a sixth year. I urge everyone to attend and enjoy the events across the weekend.”

For tickets and further information, visit www.newarkfestival.co.uk