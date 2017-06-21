Unsung heroes are stars of Lincolnshire Show

A highlight of the first day of the Lincolnshire Show, which saw thousands of people flocking through the gates, was a presentation to unsung heroes from the area.

Marion Cotterrill, of Skegness, was rewarded in the Lincolnshire County Council Good Citizens Awards for spending half her life volunteering with the Guiding movement in the resort, benefiting generations of youngsters.

Lincolnshire County Council Vice Chairman Ron Oxby presenting a Good Citizens Award to 15-year-old Jordan Havell of Sutton on Sea ANL-170622-092158001

Winners were chosen for their outstanding contribution to their local community following nominations by friends, neighbours and colleagues in recognition of their tireless efforts to help others and go the extra mile.

They were presented with their awards by the Vice Chairman of the County Council, Coun Ron Oxby.

The presentation took place yesterday afternoon at the County Council’s Corporate Marquee stand.

Among the other winners from the area are Ann Munro and Anna Maltby - friends who hold regular get-togethers at Sleaford’s New Life Church.

Lincolnshire County Council Vice Chairman Ron Oxby presenting a Good Citizens Award to friends Ann Munro and Anna Maltby of Sleaford. ANL-170622-092145001

Their events have become a highlight in the town’s calendar for hundreds of pensioners.

They started with a Christmas lunch in 2007 and now, 10 years later, they also arrange annual harvest meals and Easter and summer afternoon teas.

Other winners include Friends of Saxilby Library, who have helped a community library go from strength to strength, and a 15-year-old boy from Sutton-on-Sea, Jordan Havell, for his valuable work to protect marine wildlife.

Thousands of people are attending the first day of the Lincolnshire Show. ANL-170621-130340001

