Unsung heroes receive award

A pair of unsung heroes from Sleaford were among those recognised by the county council in this year’s Good Citizens Awards .

Winners were chosen for their outstanding contribution to their local community following nominations in recognition of their tireless efforts to help others.

Ann Munro and Anna Maltby received their awards from the Leader of the Council, Coun Martin Hill and chairman Coun Andrew Hagues at last week’s Lincolnshire Show.

They were recognised for their selfless desire to provide older people with company and enjoyment by organising a calendar of regular, free get-togethers and meals at Sleaford’s New Life Church for hundreds of pensioners.

It all started with a Christmas lunch in 2007 for about 35 elderly people aimed at combatting isolation and loneliness and now, 10 years later, they also arrange annual harvest meals and Easter and summer afternoon teas.

Anna, who also helps run the Evergreen befriending service in the town for housebound and isolated residents seeking friendship and support, said they were nominated by one of the volunteers and had not known anything about it until receiving the invitation to the awards.

She said: “We do not do it for recognition but to make a difference in people’s lives.

“The whole thing is only possible because of the amount of volunteers and the church community who serve food, cook and drive people in.”