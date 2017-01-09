UPDATE: Four crews tackle grain silo fire at Nocton

Four firecrews were called to tackle a blazing grain silo on a farm at Nocton yesterday (Monday) afternoon.

The incident reported at 1.17pm, according to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, was a grain silo on fire on Sleaford Road in the village.

The fire is thought to have been started by spontaneous combustion of the rape seed within the silo.

Crews in breathing apparatus from Metheringham and Lincoln were said to have used the Cobra high pressure jet system, a main jet and hose to extinguish the fire.

It was calculated that two tonnes of rape seed were damaged in the fire, with the silo itself suffering light heat damage.