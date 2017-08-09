Update: Fundraiser in aid of dog charity to be held at Boston Road Recreation Ground, The Rec.

A team of 14 teenagers involved in NCS are holding now holding a barbecue tomorrow (Thursday) at The Rec, in Boston Road, Sleaford, from 11am to 3pm.

It was originally due to be held at Sleaford Cricket Club at the same time.

There will be food and drink available, and the chance to try archery.

The event will raise funds for Jerry Green Dog Rescue.

NCS is a Government-backed programme which aims to help people aged 15 to 17 build skills for work and life, while taking on new challenges and adventures, making new friends, and contributing to their community.