VIDEO AND GALLERY: Sleaford area schools go spotty for Children In Need

Schools, youth groups and businesses help to make a difference in annual fundraising effort

Schools, nurseries, businesses and youth groups did their bit and went spotty for Children in Need this year, raising lots of money for good causes.

At Kesteven and Sleaford High School, students paid to wear non-uniform and join in events last Friday including cake sales, Name the Teddy, Wii dance and paying to ‘Fling a Flannel’ at teachers in the stocks.

The school had a collection box for ‘old’ pound coins and a coin trail.

William Alvey School in Sleaford organised a non-uniform (dots and spots) day, a Pudsey colouring competition and a school bake off.

St Andrew’s School, Leasingham, had a spotty day with a sale of Children in Need cakes, raising more than £150.

Pupils and staff at St Botolph’s Primary School, Quarrington, went spotty for Children in Need and raised £476.38 from donations and selling Pudsey pin badges.

Busy Bees Pre-school in Leasingham turned their classroom spotty, collected pound coins to make a Pudsey Bear shape and raised over £20.

Heckington Brownies wore spots and served tea and cakes to parents and other villagers.

More than 200 children and adults at Winchelsea School in Ruskington wore their pyjamas all day and had breakfast together. They then painted their faces, covered large Pudsey bears with small change and had a Pudsey raffle of Children in Need merchandise. Some children did a run through the village at the end of the day in their pyjamas to collect more money in special Winchelsea buckets. The school managed to raise over £570 in total.

