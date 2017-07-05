VIDEO: Burst water pipe sprayed traffic on A17

A burst water pipe caused havoc for traffic on the A17 on Tuesday afternoon.

A farmer’s irrigation system had sprung a leak in a field beside the busy road near Burton Pedwardine.

The burst irrigation pipe at Burton Pedwardine beside the A17. EMN-170507-154017001

PCSO Patrick Welby-Everard from the local policing team was called out to the incident at about 1pm which was causing drivers to slow down because the jet of water was reducing visibility.

He said: “The pressure was such that it was pushing water over the top of articulated lorries and it slowed all the traffic down for about half an hour until the farmer turned up and just switched the pump off.