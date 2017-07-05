VIDEO: Cranwell volunteer LIVES responder speaks out for launch of Everyday Heroes Week

A Cranwell volunteer LIVES responder has been filmed speaking about the importance of the county’s LIVES scheme in the run-up to the launch of the first aid charity’s Everyday Heroes Week.

LIVES volunteers perform extraordinary acts of kindness each and every day of the year.

The charity wants to celebrate its volunteers, tell their stories and shine a light on the time they invest to help others in a 999 medical emergency across the whole of Lincolnshire.

To celebrate Everyday Heroes Week, LIVES will be releasing videos to highlight the impact its volunteers make to others across Lincolnshire, and how LIVES has had an impact on them.

The first video comes from volunteer responder Marie Roffey from Cranwell. Marie tells the story of how attending a 999 medical emergency changed her outlook on life, and how volunteering for LIVES has had a huge impact on herself and her son. The video is embedded here.

The fantastic volunteers are normal everyday people from all walks of life who give up their time to help their community, and LIVES has more than 700 of these people right across the county, helping on average 62 people a day.

That is why LIVES is celebrating the incredible daily work done by the volunters regardless of time of day or weather.

LIVES will also be attending a wide range of events throughout the week across the county to launch its new pin badge (pictured) that will be displayed in stores across the county from the beginning of this week.

Marie, along with 700-plus volunteers respond across the county to help their neighbours and local community. It costs on average of approximately £55 per call to treat a patient in their greatest time of need.

To learn more about supporting LIVES as a volunteer or fundraiser, please visit lives.org.uk.