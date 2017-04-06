VIDEO: Mud, mud, glorious mud! Over 400 brave mud slides and water on Ancaster assault course weekend for Ambucopter

More than 400 runners signed up to brave mud slides, get drenched in puddles and scale obstacles to raise money for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Ancaster-based Rough Events hosted the Obstacle Mud Run on Saturday and Sunday, pledging to donate £1 from every entry fee to the charity and entrants raised more through sponsorship to take on the muddy challenge which offered various distances to complete to suit all ages and fitness levels.

Tough Mud event at Ancaster karting and paintball centre. EMN-170304-195115001

Rough Events organiser Terry Vangasse added: “The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance is very special to us.

“Unfortunately, two very close members of our family were taken seriously ill on separate occasions. Both times the quick and caring response from the Ambucopter saved us as a family.

“We can’t ever put into words how grateful we are for the work the charity does. I thought it would be a great opportunity to give something back.”

Lincolnshire Community Fundraiser for the air ambulance, Faye Nam thanked Rough Events for their continued support.

Tough Mud event at Ancaster karting and paintball centre. EMN-170304-195249001

Tough Mud event at Ancaster karting and paintball centre. EMN-170304-195143001

Tough Mud event at Ancaster karting and paintball centre. EMN-170304-195225001