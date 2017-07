Prince William has touched down in Coningsby on his visit to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight this morning (Tuesday).

As previously reported, proud veterans were among the first in line to meet the Prince during his visit.

Prince William arrives at RAF Coningsby.

He is expected to view several of the historic aircraft based at the BBMF while he is there.

It was something of a return journey for Prince William, who spent part of his RAF training at Coningsby.

