VIDEO: Sleaford churches come together on Good Friday for Walk of Witness procession and service

Around 250 Sleaford church goers came together today to mark Good Friday with their annual procession through the town centre and open air service.

Sleaford and District Churches Together gathered on Station Road for the 11am Good Friday Walk of Witness this morning.

The lengthy procession, headed by the police to hold up traffic, snaked up Southgate and into the Market Place where a short service was held by the combined church leaders from the town.

(Look out for our video of the event).

There was also to be a three hour devotion to mark the ‘Three hours of Christ on the cross’ at St Denys’ Church in Sleaford:

12pm The First Hour (with hymns)

The Good Friday procession sets off along Station Road in Sleaford. EMN-170414-124428001

1pm The Second Hour

2pm The Liturgy for the Final Hour

Chairman of Sleaford and District Churches Together, Keith Maltby, said: “We had a short service to remember what Jesus did on Good Friday all those centuries ago.”

People in the procession carried placards and handed out leaflets to passers-by while volunteers took turns to carry a large wooden cross at the head of the column of worshippers.