VIDEO: Sleaford Town Awards 2017 - a night to remember for these unsung heroes

Thursday night saw the 2017 Sleaford Town Awards, organised by Sleaford Town Council and The Sleaford Standard.

The inspirational event was staged in the council chamber of the Town Hall and saw trophies and certificates presented to the recipients of 13 awards categories.

Sleaford Town Award winners 2017.

The evening was kicked off by the Mayor of Sleaford Coun David Suiter and compered by Leader of the Council Coun Grenville Jackson - standing in for the Sleaford Standard’s editor Stephen Stray who could not be there.

The best of Sleaford’s talent in sport, business and customer service were recognised as well as those who go that extra mile for charity, the community and in overcoming personal situations.

Sleafordian of the Year was Winifred Sibley, who has served the community in many ways - a Sleaford person through and through - as a good neighbour, a secretary of the Rauceby Hospital League of Friends, a church organist promoting music in the town and across the county and as a headteacher. The order of proceedings was altered and the award presented downstairs as Mrs Sibley needed the aid of a wheelchair.

She said: “I have always enjoyed living in Sleaford. It is a lovely little town.”

Sleafordian of the Year Winifred Sibley.

Mrs Sibley has lived in the town since getting married in 1962.

Another touching moment was the presentation to young brother and sister Levi and Bethany Barratt, who were named Young Sleafordians of the Year for helping care for their severely disabled younger sister Penny who has Apert Syndrome. She sometimes requires oxygen and they will sit with her and check the levels and administer it when necessary.

They shared the award with five-year-old Alfie Harris, who called 999 for an ambulance for his unconscious mum when he saw her fall down the stairs.

When asked what it was like caring for Penny, Bethany said: “It is sometimes quite tough, but I enjoy looking after Penny a lot. When she goes in for surgery I sometimes get a bit nervous.”

Young Sleafordian of the Year presented by Barbara Jones was shared by Alfie Harris and brother and sister Levi and Bethany Barratt.

Alfie’s mum Gemma said: “He is my little hero.”

There was also great entertainment from young local talent - a video about the town by the Girls’ News Team of Kesteven and Sleaford High School and a duet by St George’s Academy students Ben Mulrooney and Elliott Brown.