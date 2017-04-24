VIDEO: Typhoons take off on NATO mission

Four RAF Typhoon fighter jets took off from RAF Coningsby earlier today (Monday) to reinforce NATO patrols above the skies of Eastern Europe.

The jets will be based in Romania for the next few weeks as part of the UK’s pledge to ‘beef up’ air defences against any threat from Russia.

3 (Fighter) Squadron leaving for Romania

More than 100 personnel from RAF Coningsby will also be making the trip as part of the ‘support crew.’

While in Eastern Europe, the Typhoons will be working alongside jets from several other NATO countries, including Romania.

Local MP Victoria Atkins recently highlighted the importance of RAF Coningsby to the UK’s defences and praised the bravery and commitment of pilots and other staff.